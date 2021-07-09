F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Release Date Information
The F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch release date information is great news at the moment as the 2D Metroidvania-style platformer finally has a target set in stone. After initially being announced last July as a PlayStation 4 game, and claiming a few months later at The Game Awards 2020 that it would come to PS4 and PS5 in Spring 2021, it now seems it's full sail ahead for F.I.S.T. to finally release in the fall.www.dbltap.com
