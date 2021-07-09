Cancel
F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Release Date Information

By Ralston Dacanay
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch release date information is great news at the moment as the 2D Metroidvania-style platformer finally has a target set in stone. After initially being announced last July as a PlayStation 4 game, and claiming a few months later at The Game Awards 2020 that it would come to PS4 and PS5 in Spring 2021, it now seems it's full sail ahead for F.I.S.T. to finally release in the fall.

Pokemon Unite Releases July 21st on Nintendo Switch

The Pokemon Company’s multiplayer online battle arena title Pokemon Unite has a release date, at least for the Nintendo Switch. It’s out on July 21st and players who log in can obtain Zeraora for free till August 31st. Check out the release date announcement trailer to see the game in action.

