F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Release Date Information

Ashes of Creation is an upcoming MMORPG from the team at Intrepid Studios. The game aims to place a big emphasis on player choices impacting the world around them. For example, Intrepid is pushing the idea that new quests will become available as populations gather around different areas. Unfortunately, we don’t know exactly when the game will release, but considering what the team is trying to do with its dynamic world, that makes a lot of sense.