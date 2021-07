We can say, fairly confidently, that Xbox Game Pass is the best value-for-money deal in gaming at the moment. Microsoft has knocked the service out of the park with a huge variety of games for a very low price, that are playable on a variety of platforms and that appeals to all sorts of gamers. Although PlayStation certainly has an edge with its exclusives, like Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, it has fallen a little behind in the subscription service category. But that might be about to change.