Ridley Scott, who shows no signs of slowing down despite being 83-years-old, has a new movie on the way. Technically, he has two new movies on the way, but we’re only here to talk about one of them – The Last Duel. Based on a true story, and the book by Eric Jager, Scott’s new movie finds him bringing audiences to 14th-century France for a duel of knights, honor, and revenge. I’ve rounded up what you need to know about The Last Duel below.