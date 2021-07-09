I Got Stitch Braids For Summer — & I Feel So Cute

From charcoal-infused blotting papers to more CoverGirl Clean pressed powder compacts than I can keep count, I've tried just about every product out there to curb slick, shiny foreheads. Now to be sure, I love a fresh, radiant complexion. But, as an oily-skinned gal, I know first-hand the fine line between grease and glow. My summer fantasy is looking like a dewy Glossier model. Instead, hot, balmy weather usually renders my T-zone practically reflective. With all that in mind – and summer in full swing — I was more than willing to hit checkout on Revlon's Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller, which I've clocked as a trending Amazon beauty item for some time now. (And yes, like so many viral products these days, we probably have TikTok to thank.) With over 17,000 reviews, a whole heap of convincing before & after pictures, and a digestible price tag of $10, the product gets its mattifying magic from using a "real volcanic stone" to "instantly" soak up excess oil (aka it's an oil magnet). Other details also state (and reviewers confirmed) that it can be used on both fresh or makeup-finished faces AND is very easy to clean (read: it's reusable!). Investing in a one-time tool that curbs excess oil instead of repurchasing sheets or powders every few weeks? Well, that just makes sense.