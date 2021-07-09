Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

I Got Stitch Braids For Summer — & I Feel So Cute

By Megan Decker
Refinery29
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a whole host of reasons why women decide to wear their hair in a protective style. But for many, the hot, sticky, summer season is a prominent motivator to book an appointment with a braider. For Brooklyn native, Refinery29 staffer, and star of this week's episode of Hair...

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Hair#Hair Extensions#Braids#Stitch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Hair CareCosmopolitan

‘The Braid Up’: How to Create These Stitch Braids With Bantu Knots

When you think of Bantu knots, you probably picture those cute twisted buns that sit along the top of your head, right? Well, as pretty as the traditional style is, you’re about to meet a fresh take that’ll have you rushing to book a salon appointment (or prepping to do it yourself, if you’re confident in your skills 👀). During this installment of The Braid Up, hairstylist Kamary Mingo creates six stitch braids that transition down into a row of Bantu knots. I mean, stitch braids are already such a look on their own—but to combine them with a handful of adorable lil knots? Yeah, I’m fully obsessed.
Hair CareRefinery29

5 Takes On Summer’s Hottest Hairstyle

If you note hairstyle inspiration in the world around you — the girl in front of you in the Zara-return line, or your co-worker who always looks chic in her teeny-tiny Zoom box — chances are better than not that you've spotted the hairstyle trend of the moment: the tight, center-parted bun. Some call it the "model-off-duty" look; others consider it more of a heat hack with the fringe benefits of having a style moment. Either way, we're breaking down exactly how to nail the look on every type of hair.
Skin CareRefinery29

This Unlikely Beauty Hack Is Genius For Making Dark Skin Glow

When it comes to beauty trends, there isn’t much I wouldn’t be willing to try and along with many other women of colour I know, fake tan in particular has piqued my interest. Tanning has always seemed to be a routine exclusive to those with fair complexions, with mousses and lotions promising a bronzed, sun-kissed glow. Lately though, I've noticed fake tan slowly but surely making its way into Black women's body care rituals.
MakeupRefinery29

We Tested 6 Cream Blushes In The Height Of Summer. Here’s Our Reviews

Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now. Let's be honest, up until recently, blush has had a bit of a bad rap. Or at least it's been gravely misunderstood. For many of us, blush seemed like a makeup relic for people of a, ahem, certain generation. Your mom and the nice elderly school librarian who hosted the annual Scholastic Book Fair (we know, we know, but we were young!).
ApparelRefinery29

To R29 Staffers, These Are The MOST Comfortable Shoes

What do you consider a comfortable shoe? Maybe it's a practical pair that feels akin to walking on clouds. Or, perhaps, it’s the smart work pumps that get you through the day blister-free. In step with the world opening back up and our feet finally having somewhere to take us, we decided to poke around Refinery29 for some VIP footwear intel on our staffers' most comfortable shoes.
MakeupRefinery29

The 5 Coolest Lip Color Trends To Try This Summer

One never needs an excuse to wear lip color, but if you can't lean all the way into it after well over a year of shielding your face in public, when can you? For a summer unlike any other, makeup artist Jezz Hill created five looks ranging from the avant-garde to the everyday wearable. Fittingly, Hill derived her inspiration from the world around us. "All of the looks have different colors and moods," she says, "but my main inspiration is always nature — flowers, skies, and nature."
ShoppingPopSugar

These 19 Hilarious Candles Claim to Smell Like Celebrities You Adore

Candles are a home decor must-have, elevating the ambiance with signature scents and a romantic amber glow. Some are just too pretty to light. As I was browsing through Etsy, I stumbled across the coolest and incredibly hilarious candle trend, candles that smell like your favorite celebrities. Perhaps Gwyneth Paltrow was on to something. Of course, we had to round up the best ones we could find.
Hair CareRefinery29

I Dyed My Blonde Hair Pastel Pink — & It Makes Me So Happy

It only takes one extreme haircut to totally reframe your perspective on hair. Five years ago, during her study-abroad semester at sea, Reanna Peters, the star of this week's episode of Hair Me Out, decided to take part in an ancient maritime tradition and shave her head while onboard the ship. The experience of trading her long blonde hair for a buzzcut was formative. The takeaway: Hair is just hair — you can chop it short, dye it a fun color, and it just grows back.
ApparelRefinery29

These Are Some Of The Coolest Plus-Size Bike Shorts On The Internet

We’ve been really in the mood to rock bike shorts this season. There's something so wonderfully effortless (not to mention weather-appropriate) about showing some skin and letting your legs breathe. The summer version of leggings, our ultimate comfort clothing, bike shorts look great paired with a sports bra, oversized tee, or worn under a sundress for the ultimate anti-chaffing remedy. It's one of the most versatile summer shorts for dressing up or down.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

This $10 Oil-Absorbing Face Roller’s Like A Real-Life Paris Filter

From charcoal-infused blotting papers to more CoverGirl Clean pressed powder compacts than I can keep count, I've tried just about every product out there to curb slick, shiny foreheads. Now to be sure, I love a fresh, radiant complexion. But, as an oily-skinned gal, I know first-hand the fine line between grease and glow. My summer fantasy is looking like a dewy Glossier model. Instead, hot, balmy weather usually renders my T-zone practically reflective. With all that in mind – and summer in full swing — I was more than willing to hit checkout on Revlon's Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller, which I've clocked as a trending Amazon beauty item for some time now. (And yes, like so many viral products these days, we probably have TikTok to thank.) With over 17,000 reviews, a whole heap of convincing before & after pictures, and a digestible price tag of $10, the product gets its mattifying magic from using a "real volcanic stone" to "instantly" soak up excess oil (aka it's an oil magnet). Other details also state (and reviewers confirmed) that it can be used on both fresh or makeup-finished faces AND is very easy to clean (read: it's reusable!). Investing in a one-time tool that curbs excess oil instead of repurchasing sheets or powders every few weeks? Well, that just makes sense.
Designers & CollectionsRefinery29

How To Make Your Post-Pandemic Fashion Debut

For those unfamiliar, to be "in one's bag" means to work with singleminded determination towards a goal, such as the accumulation of wealth or learning Esperanto. But for some of us, the phrase took on a different meaning during that year at home: to keep grinding until we could emerge with a stronger style game than ever before.
CelebritiesExtra

Heidi Klum Dishes on Her Hot Girl Summer

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn as they promoted the new season of “Making the Cut.”. Along with dishing on the second season, Heidi opened up about her bikini photos on Instagram. Heidi quipped, “The less clothes the better.”. She added, “I was just showing off...
ApparelIn Style

17 Pieces of Music Merch That Are Actually Cute and Wearable

If you've ever stood on line at a concert solely to buy some (overpriced!!!) generic T-shirt from your favorite band, singer, or rapper, you might want to look away. Because while dedicated fans once shelled out hard-earned cash for something super basic, featuring a random photo or an album cover, music merchandise has seen a full overhaul. Artists are now stepping up their game, creating clothes and accessories that are actually pretty cute.
Women's Healthkentlive.news

Woman partied at festivals with no idea she was pregnant - before surprise birth after thinking she just had a tummy ache

A reveller who partied at five festivals while having no idea she was pregnant was stunned when she gave birth to a baby just hours after finishing her shift at a nightclub. Sally Smith thought she had woken up with stomach cramps after waking up after her shift but when her sister finally called paramedics they discovered not only was she pregnant but they could even see the baby's head.
Refinery29

7 Best Nap-Worthy Hammocks To Snooze The Day Away In

Hammocks are the perfect summer escape on a budget. When you can't make it to the beach, you can sway in tune with an outdoor breeze (or maybe the subtle whirr of an air conditioner) all from the comfort of your own home. Need more convincing? We've wrangled up seven top-reviewed hammocks on the internet.
ApparelRefinery29

The Ultimate Outdoor Summer Workout Shoe Just Landed

Gyms have reopened but with summer finally here, it’s far more tempting to shake off those lockdown cobwebs and take our workouts outside. Overseas travel may be largely off the cards but that doesn’t mean we can’t embark on active outdoor adventures, be it travelling across the country for a light weekend hike, cycling to a new part of the city or simply taking our bootcamp workout to our local park before grabbing brunch with friends (inside, at last!). Even after all those lockdown walks, it’s hard to get bored of nature.
Behind Viral VideosRefinery29

This TikTok Hack Makes DIY French Tips Simple — But I Have Thoughts

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. Thanks to TikTok's obsession with all things '90s and Y2K, beauty trends like chunky highlights, the half up, half down ponytail and bold lip liner are everywhere — but the most popular nostalgic look to make a comeback might be the classic French tips manicure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy