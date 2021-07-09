Cancel
Public Safety

Green Park stabbing: Man injured in ‘terrifying’ knife attack at London Underground station

By Celine Wadhera
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

A man has been taken to hospital following a knife attack on a London Underground train.

Officers were called to Green Park underground station in central London on Friday following reports of a stabbing, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

Paramedics also attended the scene, and a man was rushed to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Police said a man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

A passenger in his 30s who was trapped in a carriage on the Jubilee line when the incident took place PA he was afraid he would be “hacked to death underground”.

The witness, who did not want to be named, said: “All of a sudden there was a huge commotion.

“A man stood in the middle of the carriage and brandished a foot-long black machete.

“People started screaming, there was a stampede to the front of the carriage – people got trampled on and pushed into the plastic and stuff”.

The witness said that he managed to move away from the attacker into the next carriage, but said that the attacker had hit someone with the machete, leaving a male victim with a head wound.

The train’s driver, the witness said, was unaware that anything was happening for 10 minutes as the intercom was not working. He said that passengers were left defenceless on the moving Tube as the attacker “taunted” them.

“It was completely and utterly terrifying,” he said. “For about 10 minutes I genuinely thought I would be hacked to death underground.”

“However, people showed compassion and care to each other – people held other’s hands, and a teenage boy saved his mum from being trampled.”

The witness said that eventually the train stopped and armed police officers boarded the train.

Witnesses said that the station was evacuated, and crowds flooded the street at Green Park where a heavy police presence remains in place with a row of parked police vans and a heavily armoured vehicle.

A bystander told MyLondon news that a man was seen with what appeared to be “blood-stained” clothing.

BTP issued a statement that said: “British Transport Police were called to Green Park Underground station at 6.47pm today (9 July) following reports of a stabbing on-board a Jubilee Line service.

“Specialist officers were deployed, and a man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and conveyed to police custody.”

Green Park station remains closed, and part of the Jubilee Line is suspended.

With additional reporting from PA

