Two struggling Eastern Conference teams face off on Saturday night as the Chicago Fire hosts Atlanta United at Soldier Field. Chicago were able to end their long losing streak last weekend, drawing 3-3 to the Philadelphia Union in a barnstormer of a match. However, despite the result and the number of goals scored on the day, it was far from a stellar performance from the Fire. Their goals came via a lucky own-goal and two set-pieces, while the poor field conditions at Soldier Field made it tough for the visitors to play their game. It was enough to save the job of head coach Raphaël Wicky, though, and the team will now look to build upon that point and get themselves out of the bottom of the league standings.