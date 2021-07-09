Cancel
German Museum Repatriates Lakota Chief’s Shirt, Citing ‘Moral and Ethical Reasons’

By Maximilíano Durón
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With German institutions placing a renewed emphasis on the repatriation of various objects in their holdings, the Weltkulturen Museum in Frankfurt said this week that it had given the leather shirt of Chief Daniel Hollow Horn Bear (Mato He Oklogeca), of the Teton Lakota, to his great-grandson Chief Duane Hollow Horn Bear. In a press release, the museum cited “moral and ethical reasons” for the return.

