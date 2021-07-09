German Museum Repatriates Lakota Chief’s Shirt, Citing ‘Moral and Ethical Reasons’

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. TWO TREASURE HUNTERS IN POLAND have unearthed a number of silver coins—and a great mystery. As Andrew Higgins asks in the New York Times, “How did a cornfield in northeastern Poland come to hold silver coins minted more than 1,100 years ago and nearly 1,000 miles away by the medieval rulers of what is now France?” One archaeologist in the country has floated the tantalizing theory that the coins were part of a ransom of more than two tons of silver paid to Vikings in the 9th century in order to prevent the ransacking of Paris. Others are not so sure about that.