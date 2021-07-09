Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ogden, UT

Plea bargain means at least 2 more years behind bars for Ogden man in savage attack against ex-wife

By MARK SHENEFELT Standard-Examiner
Standard-Examiner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGDEN — An Ogden man faces at least two more years behind bars after pleading guilty Thursday to charges in a multiple-injury attack against his ex-wife. Danial Allen Young, 39, originally was charged with attempted murder, attempted rape and aggravated assault, all first-degree felonies, plus third-degree felony aggravated assault and two counts of third-degree felony domestic violence in the presence of a child.

www.standard.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ogden, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Ogden, UT
Weber County, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
County
Weber County, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Plea Bargain#Domestic Violence#Ex Wife#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

First case of Covid-19 reported at Tokyo Olympic village

Tokyo — A person has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village, organizers said on Saturday, in the first such case that adds to concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy