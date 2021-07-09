Plea bargain means at least 2 more years behind bars for Ogden man in savage attack against ex-wife
OGDEN — An Ogden man faces at least two more years behind bars after pleading guilty Thursday to charges in a multiple-injury attack against his ex-wife. Danial Allen Young, 39, originally was charged with attempted murder, attempted rape and aggravated assault, all first-degree felonies, plus third-degree felony aggravated assault and two counts of third-degree felony domestic violence in the presence of a child.www.standard.net
Comments / 0