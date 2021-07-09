Cancel
Stormy pattern continues for the weekend

By Carson Meredith
WAAY-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered thunderstorms continue to dot the map here in North Alabama and much of the mid-South to wrap up the week. This is all thanks to a stationary front in Tennessee combined with leftover boundaries from storms last night and this morning that are setting off the more widespread activity today compared to yesterday. Nothing has been severe in our area so far, and the threat is low given how much rain and cloud cover we have already seen today. Any storm through sunset may still produce very heavy rain and frequent lightning. Today's storms have also been moving very slowly and "training" over the same areas. Localized flash flooding will be possible for areas that see numerous heavy thunderstorms. Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast this evening and overnight but coverage will lessen past sunset.

