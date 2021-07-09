Illinois' Cannabis Market: What Investors And Entrepreneurs Need To Know

While investors scramble to find the best stocks as inflation surges, weed stocks continue to gain traction. Arguably, some would even say that they are among the hottest stocks right now in the stock market. Given the current growth runway for the industry as a whole globally, I can understand why. For starters, the world today is growing increasingly fond of the calming substance. Understandably, with more time to conduct proper research, we can find more applications for cannabis emerging across the board. All this has and continues to expand the growth opportunities for the global marijuana industry today.