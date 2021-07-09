NEW MARVEL STUDIOS SERIES “WHAT IF…?” LAUNCHES ON DISNEY+ WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11

After the appearance of Kang, The Conqueror, another character could be very important in the next stories of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe started with everything. Despite the fact that, according to the chronological order, the premiere of the films is still awaited, the series have already formed a very solid base. The future of the studio seems to be taking shape and some characters are mainly responsible for giving it to it. The villains will be, most likely, the central axis in what comes.