NEW MARVEL STUDIOS SERIES “WHAT IF…?” LAUNCHES ON DISNEY+ WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11

By Michele
themainstreetmouse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ unveiled a new trailer and poster today for Marvel Studios’ “What If…?,” showcasing the compelling series that reimagines famous events from films in the MCU. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, “What If… ?” features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist. Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series launches on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 11.

www.themainstreetmouse.com

