With the second overall selection in the 2021 MLB draft, the Texas Rangers selected highly-touted Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter. Leiter, 21, has already made a name for himself, wrote SportsDay’s Evan Grant. As a draft-eligible sophomore at Vanderbilt, he used a fastball that can range up to 99 and a devastating curve to rack up 179 strikeouts in 110 innings. Scouts raved about his advanced feel for pitching. There is some thought he could project to get a bit stronger since he’s only 6-1, 205 pounds.