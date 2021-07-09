Cancel
Atlantic City, NJ

70-year-old Man Indicted for 2020 Fatal Shooting in Atlantic City

By Chris Coleman
 7 days ago
In September, 2020, a dispute between two neighbors in Atlantic City left one person dead. Now, the person who authorities say pulled the trigger has been indicted. 70-year-old Maximo Santiago is facing first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon, and second-degree certain persons not to have weapons charges in connection to the death of 32-year-old Marketa E. Thorpe of Atlantic City, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner announced.

