70-year-old Man Indicted for 2020 Fatal Shooting in Atlantic City

Tragedy struck Vineland on what was supposed to be a day of happiness and celebration as the nation celebrated America's birthday on the 4th of July. 10-year-old Jasayde Holder fell victim to gun shots as she was struck down and killed by bullets during a drive-by shooting on July 4th in Vineland. The identity of the shooter has yet to be identified, so now the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office is offering a cash reward of $2500 for information that will lead authorities to justice for the little girl gone too soon.