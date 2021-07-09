PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 33 - Sales

For many, A Plague Tale: Innocence is one of the standout titles of the last few years – in fact, it was right up there with our favourite releases of 2019. After first releasing on Xbox One, PS4 and PC back in 2019, the move to the newer generation of consoles looks to be a brilliant fit for Asobos Studio and Focus Home Interactive’s epic tale, as it enhances and improves on everything from first time around. It’s not just Xbox Series X|S and PS5 players who should be getting excited though, as today also marks the release of A Plague Tale: Innocence on Nintendo Switch too.