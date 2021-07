The transportation industry has done a relatively good job in weathering the recession. Job growth in this industry is higher than many others, and there are no signs of that slowing down. An aging work-force and a growing economy are helping to raise the demand for new, able professionals in various fields. If you're considering entering the industry, check out this list of the top 10 fastest growing jobs in trucking, complete with pay data from Salary.com and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.