Book review - "The Day the Rain Moved In"

“The Day the Rain Moved In” by Éléonore Douspis and translated by Shelley Tanaka is this week’s book of the week. Pauline and Louis have a secret. It has been raining inside their house. Neither they nor their parents can find the source of the storm. It’s sunny outside. There are no leaks, cracks, or holes in the roof. Soon seedlings are growing into trees and puddles are becoming lakes in their house. Can Pauline, Louis, and their parents adjust to their new, unusual home?