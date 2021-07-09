Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beckley, WV

Book review - "The Day the Rain Moved In"

By Elizabeth Hoyle columnist
Andover Townsman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Day the Rain Moved In” by Éléonore Douspis and translated by Shelley Tanaka is this week’s book of the week. Pauline and Louis have a secret. It has been raining inside their house. Neither they nor their parents can find the source of the storm. It’s sunny outside. There are no leaks, cracks, or holes in the roof. Soon seedlings are growing into trees and puddles are becoming lakes in their house. Can Pauline, Louis, and their parents adjust to their new, unusual home?

www.register-herald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckley, WV
County
Raleigh County, WV
Beckley, WV
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...

Comments / 0

Community Policy