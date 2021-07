After making a career in the military, Jamey Johnson transitioned to country music. His first single, "The Dollar," debuted in 2005. Johnson's songs haven't done particularly well on the charts -- "The Dollar" and "In Color" are his only two Top 20 hits -- but the artist has earned a reputation for writing high-quality songs with incredible lyrics. In addition to his own music, Johnson has also written songs for everybody from Willie Nelson to George Strait -- how's that for a resume?! -- and he's earned a number of awards nominations and wins for his work.