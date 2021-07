What do a bail bondsman, a YouTube personality and a former Congressperson have in common?. They may all be deemed qualified candidates to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in California's upcoming recall race. Ahead of the Friday evening deadline to file the requisite paperwork, about 80 people have said they want to run. Given the state's permissive rules, many of them are likely to make it on the ballot for the Sept. 14 special election.