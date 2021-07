While the big news out of today’s WitcherCon event may have been centered around the TV show, we did get some new updates about the game series. Sadly, there’s no confirmation of The Witcher 4 in sight, but CD Projekt Red did give an update about The Witcher 3. The studio started by reiterating that the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be dropping sometime this year.