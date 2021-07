Athletic socks are arguably the item in your activewear rotation you think of least. While you might choose a style that blends in with your look, most days, you probably just grab a pair — without putting much thought into it — and go. Investing in socks that are cheap and poorly-made, or not having the right socks for your workouts, can leave you with slippage, bunching, moist feet, and, worse, blisters. Whether you dabble in a bunch of different activities or are committed to just one, your drawer should house the best athletic socks to support your grind.