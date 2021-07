The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has adopted emergency elections rules prohibiting third parties from accessing voting equipment in the state of Colorado. “Colorado’s elections are considered the safest in the nation, and we must remain steadfast in our dedication to security,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “Along those lines, no third-party person or vendor will be permitted access to voting equipment in our state. We will not risk the state’s election security nor perpetuate The Big Lie. Sham audits have no place in Colorado.”