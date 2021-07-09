Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

15 chic home items from Anthropologie you’ll want to redecorate with ASAP

By Award Winners
reviewed.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Among the stores that sell the dreamiest home goods around, Anthropologie lands near the top of the list. The boho-chic retailer is constantly updating its collection of unique furniture, eclectic decor, and funky dining essentials much to our delight (and to the dismay of our wallets).

www.reviewed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthropologie#Asap#Floral Design#Antique Shop#Asap#Reviewed#Tiktok#Pinterest#Monogram#Asterism Print
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
Interior Designthespruce.com

22 Boho Living Rooms You'll Want to Copy

If you're in the process of updating your living space, why not turn to boho style for some inspiration? Boho living rooms are warm, colorful, and casual—a winning mix all around. As you'll notice, common features in such spaces include rattan and wicker furniture, plants galore, and woven rugs. Some boho rooms lean neutral, while others don't shy away from color. So whether you naturally gravitate toward black and white or prefer to style your home with warmer desert tones, the choice is yours.
Beauty & FashionForbes

15 Incredibly Chic Items To Monogram And Make Your Own

All products and services featured are independently selected by Forbes Vetted contributors and editors. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Monograms have been in style since ancient times—first appearing on early Greek and Roman coins, which often featured the...
Beauty & Fashionocmomblog.com

8 Fashionable Items You Can Get From Diesel

When it comes to fashion, some people are very particular when choosing the brand and model of their items. For hardcore collectors, they prefer to buy all their garments in one store. Fashionistas are fond of patronizing fashion brands with the most extensive and comprehensive collections. Diesel is one of...
Interior Designkevinszabojrplumbing.net

7 Modern Luxury Bedroom Decoration Trends of 2021

Here’s our belief: if you want to live a luxurious life, it is essential to start with the bedroom. If you wake up in luxury and go to bed in luxury, this refinement will enrich other parts of your life as well. Hence, here are the most elegant bedroom decor...
LifestyleEsquire

The IceMule Jaunt Is a Backpack Cooler You'll Want to Take Everywhere

Welcome to The Esquire Endorsement. Heavily researched. Thoroughly vetted. These picks are the best way to spend your hard-earned cash. This is a story of heartbreak. Mine, not yours. I was supposed to go camping over Fourth of July weekend, and then the weather did that weather thing where it sucked enormously, so our campsite in the White Mountains of New Hampshire was bereft two people who would've sat and watched a campfire and drank beer that was very very cold. A perfect picture, right? And it would've been another opportunity for me to use this cooler backpack from IceMule to keep those campfire beers cold, which I was inordinately excited about, almost as excited as I was to coax fire from kindling and fall asleep listening to the night. Still, the summer is young, and there are many more places to take this IceMule Jaunt bag yet.
Interior Designlushome.com

Getting Creative with Recycling Wood Pallets for Outdoor Furniture and Home Decorating

Recycling wood pallets is a modern idea for making outdoor furniture. Shipping wood pallets are beautiful building material, perfect for creating unique furniture pieces for patios, gardens, and balconies. Wood pallets continue to be a great way to move products in bulk, but also they make fantastic home furnishings. Here is the Lushome collection of DIY ideas to make outdoor furniture for yards and balconies.
Interior Designthespruce.com

10 Industrial Home Spaces You'll Love

Industrial style isn't just for commercial spaces or those who live in city lofts. No matter where you live, these rooms are here to stay. And the great news is that you can make any part of the home—a living space, bathroom, or office—shine with industrial-like features. We've rounded up 10 favorite industrial style spaces that will get your wheels turning.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

A Bohemian Chic Vacation Home In Casablanca

THE ROOMS – BOHEMIAN CHIC AND MEDITERRANEAN ATMOSPHERE. The Mediterranean atmosphere was required with a bohemian chic touch. The interior designer was thus guided to rooms with nomadic inspirations and a real invitation to travel. This mix of style seduces with its simplicity and spirit of freedom. She opted for wall accumulations and cushions associated with Berber rugs, or furniture favoring natural materials with wooden bedside tables, straw suspensions, and bed linen in organic linen or cotton. Led to think about a new layout which allowed one of the rooms to have seen on the sea. Indeed, a work of measurement on the plan was carried out to obtain this result. The result is original and comfortable, it is a real cocoon to disconnect and recharge your batteries.
Interior DesignKHON2

Best art deco furniture and wallpaper for your home

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nothing screams glamor like the vintage art deco furniture style of the 1920s. Stunning mirrors, lush jewel-tone fabrics and glossy woods were perfectly paired with gold trims and chic metals. It’s no wonder this look has made a comeback. People in the 2020s are feeling some serious roaring twenties nostalgia and decking their homes out like the set of “The Great Gatsby.”
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

6 Hot Takes From Designers That Might Actually Surprise You — In a Good Way

In many ways, it feels like some things in the design rule book are hard and fast — and permanent. And while yes, you’ll always want to put curtains over your windows and pick rugs and furniture that are the right size for your rooms, pretty much everything else is open for interpretation. Just because piece of home decor is trending doesn’t mean it’s universally loved by everyone in the industry. In fact, some of the biggest trends actually have a permanent spot on many designer’s “don’t” lists.
Interior Designcoveteur.com

Bobby Berk Wants You to Feel at Home

Bobby Berk is a storyteller. Well, really, he's a superstar interior designer, Emmy-nominated host of Netflix's Queer Eye, and one of our very favorite Instagram follows (seriously, we still don't know how he got his hands on the @bobby handle). But the through line through all his various projects is...
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

The Home Edit Just Launched a Stylish New Collection of Organizing Solutions at The Container Store

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. You don’t need me to tell you that The Container Store is a great option for storage solutions, but you may not know that their shelves are stocked with more than the stackable plastic totes you use for scrapbook supplies and holiday decorations. A lot more. The Container Store is one of my favorite places to shop for home “stuff” because its storage and organization options are both functional and design-forward— like the just-launched collection of gorgeous wooden storage solutions in collaboration with Home Edit by iDesign! The collection includes some must-have pieces, each of which will make your life easier and more efficient. They’re crafted from durable, sustainably sourced, lightweight wood that’ll seamlessly blend in with whatever design elements you’ve got going on in your home. I need them! You need them! Here are my favorite items from the collection.
Petsdwell.com

How to Prep Your Home for a New Pet, According to an Interior Designer

From beds that are actually chic to the best upholstery fabric for your furniture, Lisa Galano has expert advice for you and your furry friend. So you’ve decided to welcome a new pup or kitty into the family—first, congratulations are in order. Next, the setup. Whether you’re a first-time pet parent or just need some advice on reigning in related messes, interior designer (and dog mom) Lisa Galano has some expert advice on the accessories and tactics to keep everyone in the home comfortable and happy.
Petsarchitecturaldigest.com

Dog Crates So Pretty You’ll Want to Display Them

As more and more people head back to the office, the dog crate is becoming increasingly popular, whether or not crate training is part of your usual regimen. It’s also a must-have for a new puppy or a furry friend getting accustomed to an unfamiliar setting. They provide a cozy, den-like spot for dogs that are all their own and give pet parents peace of mind knowing that their four-legged companion isn’t wreaking havoc on the furniture while they’re away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy