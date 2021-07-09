15 chic home items from Anthropologie you’ll want to redecorate with ASAP

Welcome to The Esquire Endorsement. Heavily researched. Thoroughly vetted. These picks are the best way to spend your hard-earned cash. This is a story of heartbreak. Mine, not yours. I was supposed to go camping over Fourth of July weekend, and then the weather did that weather thing where it sucked enormously, so our campsite in the White Mountains of New Hampshire was bereft two people who would've sat and watched a campfire and drank beer that was very very cold. A perfect picture, right? And it would've been another opportunity for me to use this cooler backpack from IceMule to keep those campfire beers cold, which I was inordinately excited about, almost as excited as I was to coax fire from kindling and fall asleep listening to the night. Still, the summer is young, and there are many more places to take this IceMule Jaunt bag yet.