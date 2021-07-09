Former NHL defenseman Bryan ‘Bugsy’ Watson dies at 78

A trio of Russian players, Fyodor Svechkov, Nikita Chibrikov, and Daniil Chayka are potential 1st round selections in the 2021 NHL Draft. Unlike Svechkov and Chibrikov, Chayka is a defenseman. Not only that but he’s also experienced with playing junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League and professional hockey in the Kontinental Hockey League. The experience of playing across these leagues means whichever team drafts Chayka will be getting a player that has tested himself against high level competition in very different environments. Chayka is regarded as a prospect with a lot of raw talent that has a lot of development to go. In today’s profile series, we will take a closer look at the young Russian defender to see where he’s at in his development and what his future could hold. Let’s get to know more about Chayka now.