Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Fairgoers enjoy carnival return

By Sam Ficarro, Columbus Telegram, Neb.
tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

Jul. 9—The spins, thrills and unique food were back Thursday night for the first night of the carnival at the Platte County Fair at Ag Park in Columbus. People of all ages took in the fair, happy and eager to check it out after last year's was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Rides#The Carnival#Carnivals#Racer#Atv#Lincoln#The Columbus Telegram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Remix
News Break
Facebook
Related
Marceline, MOLinn County Leader

Carnival fun

Area residents were able to enjoy a week-long carnival in Marceline leading up to July 4. Carnivals and fairs across the country are being canceled or operating without rides and games provided by carnival companies due to a nationwide shortage on companies still providing the service and lack of employees.
Defiance, OHCrescent-News

PHOTO: Carnival ride

Carnival goers ride the Frolic ride Friday evening at Defiance's Kingsbury Park. Crowds began forming well before the start of the evening's fireworks to ride rides, play games and indulge in lots of fried foods and sweets.
LifestyleHamptons.com

Broadway Commons Carnival

12:00 am - Hours: 5-10 pm Monday-Thursday, 5-11 pm Friday, 12-11 pm Saturday, 12-10 pm Sunday. Enjoy midway fun for the whole family with thrilling rides and games for all ages and favorite fair food. Admission is free. Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are $35 on site and discounted online. Visit the website for the Saturday wristband policy, ride ticket prices, and coupon savings on rides and food. Carnival hours: 5-10 pm Monday-Thursday, 5-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday, noon-10 pm Sunday. Check the website for event updates before attending. Parent/guardian supervision is required for guests ages 17 and younger. For more information, call 866-666-3247.
Warsaw, NYthelcn.com

A welcome return: Crowds shared excitement, relief at Warsaw Fireman’s Carnival

WARSAW — As families retuned to the Warsaw Fireman’s Carnival this holiday weekend, some of them included kids who were there for the first time. The carnival took place for the first time since 2019 at Warsaw Village Park. It went from Friday to Sunday and Amy Cunningham and her family and friends chose Sunday to stop by and ride the rides.
Buchanan, VAWDBJ7.com

Buchanan Community Carnival returns

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buchanan Community Carnival is back, bringing smiles to the town. “It just really is an exciting time for the community,” Harry Gleason, with the town’s community development, said. Crowds lined up for food and rides Friday after the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel last...
Urbandale, IAKCCI.com

Urbandale's July 4 carnival returns after pandemic hiatus

URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale's Fourth of July carnival returns after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The holiday tradition features rides, concessions, music and more. Urbandale resident Matthew Pittman said he’s attended the carnival since childhood. “There's people every day, every Fourth of July, who almost expect this,...
Cortez, COthe-journal.com

Crowd enjoys return of July Fourth fireworks and fun in Cortez parks

Cortez parks came alive for the Fourth of July with family barbecues, live music, volleyball matches, and a spectacular fireworks show. Late afternoon clouds rolled in and cooled off the summer heat, then the Four Corners Community Band kicked off a concert of patriotic songs to the cheers of the audience.
Dauphin County, PAMilton Daily Standard

Kratzerville carnival

KRATZERVILLE — Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company will be holding its annual carnival at 5 p.m. Aug. 19-21, in the church grove. Games, food, and entertainment will be held nightly at the gazebo. The schedule includes:. • Thursday, Aug. 19: Chicken and waffles served, with music by Pepper Street Band. •...
Oregon StateStar-Herald

Carnival prepares for Oregon Trail Days

Frazier Shows, the amusement ride company providing the Oregon Trail Days carnival this year, began set up at Five Rocks Amphitheater on Tuesday. Nathan Lucero, Bobby Turley and Daniel Maple set up the Zero Gravity, which is a ride that goes up in the air and spins the riders around, they said. The team out of Scottsdale, Arizona, looks forward to providing fun, and maybe a bit freaky, carnival entertainment for children and adults alike at Oregon Trail Days this weekend.
Rochester, MNKIMT

Community enjoys the return of Thursdays Downtown to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Vendors, tents, and live music are back in action as Thursdays Downtown have returned to Rochester. Since 2004, the event has grown into a large music and arts festival that draws more than 20,000 people according to the Rochester Downtown Alliance and the organization says there will be around 115 unique vendor each week.
ArtsMorning Journal

WEST BRANCH ELC CARNIVAL

West Branch students in kindergarten through second grade enjoyed the annual Carnival Day at the Early Learning Center June 3. Despite the dreary weather, students enjoyed outdoor activities including a pedal tractor pull, water games, and sending Principal Robert Graham for a dip in the dunk tank with their impressive ball-throwing skills. There was also a large blow up slide and a bounce house in the gym. Students painted special art projects. After lunch, they enjoyed Kona Ice and a visit with a petting zoo — including getting up close with goats, a tortoise and a turkey. Submitted photos.
LifestylePocono Record

Pocono Mountain Carnival returns with rides, games and more

The Pocono Mountain Carnival, now in its 94th year, returns with attractions, games, summer songs, and chances to fatten your bank account. The family fun takes place on the sprawling grounds of Pocono Mountain Volunteer Company on July 12-18. Rides and games. From the Ferris wheel to the Gravitron, there...
Casper, WYoilcity.news

Another day at the carnival

CASPER, Wyo. — Looking for something fun to do this Monday evening? The Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo is still in town! Tonight, the Crabtree Amusement Carnival is the only event as they gear up for the full list of events tomorrow. Visit the carnival tonight from 3:00 p.m. to...
Summerville, PACourier-Express

Penny Carnival held in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE — There was an old fashioned Penny Carnival held on Saturday in Summerville to celebrate the 4th of July this year. The carnival was hosted by the congregation of Living Church and students and staff of Christ Dominion Academy of Summerville. “This is what teamwork and covenant community looks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy