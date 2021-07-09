Cancel
Muncie, IN

Indianapolis man facing multiple charges in connection with deadly 2020 crash on Muncie Bypass

By FOX59 Web
Fox 59
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUNCIE, Ind. — After an investigation spanning ten months, an Indianapolis man faces charges in connection with a deadly crash on the Muncie Bypass. Melvin Lee Weaver, 29, was arrested this week and taken to the Delaware County Jail. Investigators said Weaver was behind the wheel of a pickup truck on Sept. 26, 2020, when he failed to see two vehicles stopped for a red light at McGalliard Road.

