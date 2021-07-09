Cancel
Smithfield, VA

Tornado strikes Smithfield

By Stephen Faleski
smithfieldtimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tornado touched down in Smithfield the evening of July 8 as fallout from Tropical Storm Elsa blew through the Hampton Roads region. According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Cody Poche, the tornado is being classified as an EF-0 on the enhanced Fujita scale, meaning estimated wind speeds of 65 to 85 mph based on the agency’s survey of the damage. It touched down on Jordan Drive on the east end of town, Poche said, then traveled across the Pagan River to Blounts Corner Road.

www.smithfieldtimes.com

Comments / 1

