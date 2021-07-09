Canceled TV Shows 2021: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?

If you watched the movie Unknown then you might remember that it’s kind of like one giant shell game in which identities are hidden, traded, and something big is about to happen but we don’t get to find out until it’s too late. In other words, it’s a Liam Neeson flick that has him at the center of a conspiracy as well as involved in the action to come. The series that will come isn’t going to star Neeson, but it will focus on a character like the one he plays in the movie and will go through plenty of twists and turns that will likely force the audience to pay attention or be left to catch up at a later time. For those that love a good mind-bending thriller, this is bound to be something that will grab their attention and keep it for a while. In fact, possibly the only issue is going to be the fact that it’s not starring the same high-caliber actors that were in the movie, but so long as it keeps to roughly the same feel that the movie delivered it should be okay.