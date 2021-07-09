Rob Gronkowski’s Response To Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Ben Roethlisberger is plucking a page out of Tom Brady’s playbook -- and his cookbook – in order to serve up a Steelers’ Super Bowl run. Word is Roethlisberger is on a new reducing plan to increase Pittsburgh’s chances of success this season. Ben’s determined dieting comes as the 18-year Steelers’ veteran QB is said to be highly motivated to get into tiptop shape to prove all his carping critics wrong. In fact, they’re saying Big Ben’s diet is even stricter than the Father Time-reversing food plan Tom Brady is on. And we know the skinny on Brady: The 43-year-old, fueled by his secret smoothies, went down to Tampa Bay and captured his seventh Super Bowl ring. This single-handedly equaled the Steelers’ haul of coveted Lombardis. But before Big Ben becomes the next Richard Simmons, some of this sounds as if Steelers’ fans are being fed a whole lot of hype. In fact, the aroma wafting from Roethlisberger’s kitchen smells less like kale and more like the last-gasp desperate attempts of a past-his-prime, middle-age man trying to put some of the spilled sand back into the hourglass. Still, some in Pittsburgh are eating up the news, relishing that Ben is staying hungry and drawing sustenance from the sizable chip on his shoulder. They insist it’s a miracle diet akin to ‘Deal-A-Meal’ that will turn up the winning cards to fuel a Steelers’ Super Bowl run. Others are waving away this unpalatable heaping pile of hype (there’s another name for it), insisting that nothing the 39-year-old Roethlisberger eats -- or doesn’t eat -- will prevent Pittsburgh from starving for wins in 2021. We serve up all the delicious reactions in this appetizing edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. So, listen up! And don’t miss my column first thing Thursday morning on PennLive. As usual, it’ll be packed with all the best memes bringing this new Steel City diet craze right into your kitchen.