Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

More in U.S. Congress back help for Afghan interpreters

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38gAw9_0asPKFf100
Former Afghan interpreters, who worked with U.S. troops in Afghanistan, demonstrate in front of the U.S. embassy in Kabul June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - Nearly 20 U.S. senators now back legislation to help protect Afghan civilians who supported U.S. forces during the 20-year-long war in their country, a lead sponsor of the bill said on Friday, a day after President Joe Biden set a target date of Aug. 31 for withdrawal.

Democratic U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen said at least 17 Democratic and Republican senators are now sponsoring her bill to increase the number of authorized visas and take other steps to improve the efficiency of a program to help bring to the United States Afghans who helped U.S. troops.

In a speech on Thursday, Biden strongly defended his decision to pull U.S. military forces out of Afghanistan, and set a target date of the end of next month for the final withdrawal of U.S. forces. read more

A growing number of Biden's fellow Democrats and Republicans in the Senate and House of Representatives have been urging his administration to do more for thousands of civilians who helped U.S. troops, often risking their lives and those of their families. read more

"We have a moral imperative to act now – before it’s too late – and fulfill our promise of safety for the Afghans who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with our troops," Shaheen said in a statement.

Senators co-sponsoring the bill include Democrats Dick Durbin, Patrick Leahy, Jack Reed, Mark Kelly, Kirsten Gillibrand and Tim Kaine, as well as Angus King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats.

Republicans signed on to the measure include Joni Ernst, Roger Wicker, Steve Daines, Ben Sasse, Tim Scott, Dan Sullivan, Cynthia Lummis, Rob Portman and Todd Young.

Members of the House are also working on legislation to help the Afghan civilians. Many lawmakers have voiced support for evacuating interpreters and others who worked with U.S. forces to third countries to protect them while their applications for visas to reach the United States are reviewed.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Lummis
Person
Steve Daines
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Roger Wicker
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Ben Sasse
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
Person
Angus King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Congress#Afghans#House Of Representatives#U S Congress#Democratic#Democrats#Republicans#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: Milley feared Trump coup, book says | Gillibrand expects fall vote on sweeping military justice bill | Biden says sending troops to Haiti 'not on the agenda'

Happy Thursday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Rebecca Kheel, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: Another excerpt from a new book about former President Trump ’s final days in...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

GOP opposition to defense bill hardens

With Connor O’Brien, Paul McLeary and Lara Seligman. IMPORTANT PROGRAMMING NOTE: Morning Defense will cease daily publication on July 19 for those who do not subscribe to POLITICO Pro. If you have come to rely on Morning Defense and want more information about becoming a POLITICO Pro subscriber, you can contact us here. Learn more.
POTUSNPR

Evacuation Of Afghan Interpreters And Others Who Aided U.S. To Begin In Late July

The U.S. will begin flying Afghan nationals who supported U.S. and coalition operations in Afghanistan, according to a senior Biden administration official. Evacuation flights will begin in the last week of July. During the 20-year war in Afghanistan, thousands of Afghan citizens served as interpreters, provided intelligence and assisted the...
POTUSCNBC

Biden to begin evacuation of Afghans who helped U.S. military during war

The Biden administration will begin evacuating Afghan nationals and their families who assisted U.S. and NATO coalition forces during America's longest war and who may face retribution as the Taliban advances. Operation Allies Refuge follows concerns about whether the U.S. could work through a backlog of more than 10,000 special...
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

With US Pullout, Afghan Interpreters Fear Taliban Retribution

Afghan interpreters were invaluable to American troops during two decades of war. Now that U.S. forces are pulling out, Afghans who aided Americans fear for their lives. As the U.S. government processes thousands of visa applications to allow them to emigrate, VOA's Carolyn Presutti has the exclusive story of two former interpreters who say they are in grave danger.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Power Up: No room for Ilhan Omar on congressional trip to Middle East

Good Tuesday morning. We're celebrating National French Fry Day and this is the Power Up newsletter. Thanks for waking up with us. Paging House GOP leadership: “Cheney's 2022 reelection campaign hauled in $1.88 million in the April-June second quarter of fundraising, an increase from the record-setting $1.5 million Cheney brought in during the first three months of the year."
Congress & CourtsCNBC

Biden’s speech represented a huge win for our Afghan allies, says Congressman Seth Moulton

President Joe Biden says the 20-year U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will end by August 31. “This was a huge win today, for all of our Afghan friends and allies,” said Rep. Seth Moulton, a Marine who served four tours in Iraq. “For the last several weeks, I have been asking for three things, in particular, from the [Biden] administration: a detailed plan, a commander to be in charge of it, and a commitment to see the mission through, and today the president mentioned all three of those.”
POTUSFox News

Vets demand Biden take action for Afghan interpreters, other allies

Rep Seth Moulton, D-Mass., spoke at a rally on Friday to demand presidential action for American's Afghan allies, such as interpreters who took great risks to help American troops and now are being left behind as U.S. military forces withdraw from the country. Standing in Lafayette Square in front the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy