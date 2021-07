COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Governor vetoed Senate Bill 113 on Friday. The bill would have made changes regarding firework safety laws in Ohio. “Pursuant to Article II, Section 16, of the Ohio Constitution, which states that the Governor may disapprove of any bill, I hereby disapprove of Substitute Senate Bill 113 and set forth the following reasons for so doing as it is not in the best interest of Ohioans.