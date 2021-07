The kolackies are coming, the kolackies are coming! Montgomery's Kolacky Days will be celebrated Friday, July 23rd through Sunday, July 25th at Memorial Park and some surrounding locations in Montgomery during the weekend. On top of the live music, food stands, and of course, kolackies. There will also be something new for people to try. Montgomery Brewing Company announced a new beer that will be limited in its release just in time for the celebration. The 'K Days' Blonde Ale with Apricot is kolacky inspired.