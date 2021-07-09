Cancel
Healthy Recipe: Quinoa Stuffed Tomatoes

Cancer Health
 7 days ago
Quinoa Stuffed Tomatoes are a great treat when big juicy beefsteak tomatoes are in season. Cooked tomatoes are bursting with lycopene, which is protective of many types of cancer, and to make this summer favorite even more nutritious, instead of using rice or breadcrumbs for the stuffing, we’ve used delicious herb infused cooked quinoa. This dish is quick and easy to put together, but the real trick is to bake the tomatoes long and slow so their juices seep into the quinoa. They make a fabulous summery meal eaten barely warm or at room temperature. Try them.

www.cancerhealth.com

Cancer Health

New York City, NY
Cancer Health empowers people living with cancer to actively manage and advocate for their care and improve their overall health. Launched in 2017, the magazine and website provide accessible information about cancer prevention, treatment and quality of life for people living with cancer and their loved ones.

 https://www.cancerhealth.com/
