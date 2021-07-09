Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

New $5 Shuttle to Russian River Beaches Starts July 10

funcheap.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitors of two Russian River beaches will have more options to get there beginning Saturday, when a shuttle bus begins providing weekend service from Santa Rosa. The Sonoma County Regional Parks River Shuttle will take passengers from Top Schopflin Fields to Steelhead Beach Regional Park and to Sunset Beach River Park in Forestville. The service will run weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with departures every 30 minutes in new 39-seat ADA-accessible, low-emission buses operated by C3 Transportation.

sf.funcheap.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forestville, CA
City
Mill Valley, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
San Francisco, CA
Traffic
City
San Francisco, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
City
Pacifica, CA
City
Sunset Beach, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Traffic
City
Santa Rosa, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zedd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Art#Shuttle Buses#Russian River#Labor Day#Ada#C3 Transportation#Steelhead#Bay City News Inc#Nob Hill#Kinky Crafts Folsom#Bull Ride Food Trucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Traffic
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy