Delta, IA

Pfizer Is Pursuing A Booster Shot And New Vaccine Targeting The Delta Variant

By Joe Palca
iowapublicradio.org
 7 days ago

The CDC and the FDA both say if you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you do not need a booster shot to be protected from disease. That's true even for new variants of the virus turning up in the U.S. Despite that, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced it would be seeking regulatory authorization for a third shot of its COVID-19 vaccine. And the company said it was developing a new vaccine specifically targeting the Delta variant. Joining us now is NPR science correspondent Joe Palca. Hi, Joe.

