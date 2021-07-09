Recruiting Corner: Alabama's 2022 Class Beginning to Stockpile In-State Talent So Who Could Be Next?

With Thompson High School standout and elite defensive end Jeremiah Alexander back in the fold for Alabama, nearly half of the Crimson Tide's current 2022 recruiting class hails from the state.

Alongside Alexander is Geneva County tailback Emmanuel Henderson, Williamson linebacker Robert Woodyard and Anniston defensive back Antonio Kite.

Four Yellowhammer State products make up 10 of the verbal commitments and more could be on the way soon.

Let's take a look at some key in-state Crimson Tide targets as a busy month in the 2022 recruiting cycle continues:

DL Justice Finkley (Hewitt Trussville - Trussville, Alabama)

Immediately after Alexander's announcement, multiple Alabama commits, including Kite, took to Twitter to begin the push to lure Finkley to the Crimson Tide. The Trussville, Aseas product has a final three that consists of Colorado, Texas and Alabama and took official visits to Austin and Boulder last month. Along with player development, academics will also factor into his decision greatly.

The 6-foot-2, 255-pound defender is coming off a junior season that saw him record 82 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks and one forced fumble. Alabama has also had success in the past with the Huskies program, securing talent like defensive back Malachi Moore, quarterback Paul Tyson and offensive linemen Pierce Quick and Amari Kight.

DB Tre'Quon Fegans (Thompson - Alabaster, Alabama)

The talented 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback dropped a top five this week consisting of Alabama, Miami, South Carolina, Oklahoma and Georgia. The Crimson Tide's push for Fegans began earlier in the spring with FaceTime calls from coach Nick Saban and company. This race could come down between Alabama, Miami and Georgia, with a decision expected ahead of Fegans' senior season. With Fegans now enrolled at Thompson, it will be interesting to see the recruiting pitch from Alexander.

WR Omari Kelly (Hewitt-Trussville - Trussville, Alabama)

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wideout camped in Tuscaloosa last month and could be drawing closer to a decision. Alabama will need to beat out two Sunshine State schools in Florida and UCF to secure the services of Kelly.

"They have a winning history," Kelly told BamaCentral previously of what he likes about the Crimson Tide. "Alabama is just a winning program. And I have a great relationship with all their coaches."

DL Khurrtis Perry (Park Crossing - Montgomery, Alabama)

Out of the guys on this list, Perry will likely be the one who takes the longest to make a decision. He unofficially visited Tuscaloosa when the dead period ended last month and also took trips to UCF, Auburn, Ohio State, LSU and Texas. His five official visits will happen this fall and a commitment is expected after his senior season.

Depending on available spots in the class, Perry's recruiting could come down to an Iron Bowl battle between the Crimson Tide and Tigers.

Tennessee standout Walter Nolen drops top five

In other news elsewhere, elite 2022 defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who is arguably the top player in the country, dropped a top five on Friday that consisted of Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Florida and Tennessee. The Gators and Wolverines appear to be the teams to beat for his services at the moment.

"I just feel like Coach (Freddie) Roach can help me get where I want to be, and just being able to play for the coaching staff they have is a pretty great opportunity," Nolen has told Sports Illustrated All-American previously about why the Crimson Tide continues to be in the mix. "They have been saying, look at what they've done in the past and how Alabama defensive linemen are prospering in the NFL."