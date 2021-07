Charles Edward Young was born November 5, 1948 in Searcy, AR to Henry C. & Dorothy (McCarty) Young. Between the age of nine or ten months his mother, sister and Charlie moved to Lufkin to live with his mother’s parents. They lived with them until Mrs. Young remarried where they then moved to Houston and bought a place in Winnwood Acres off of Oats Road. Charles went to Furr High School where he excelled in Basketball. He then enlisted in the United States Army to go to Vietnam. He did his one tour and returned home and married Martha Cash. A few years later a son, Bryan Christopher Young, was born in 1973. A few more years passed and the marriage dissolved.