COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s rate of cases and percent positive are both increasing, and it’s already starting to translate to more hospitalizations. Dept. of Health and Environmental Control Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said three weeks ago there were 147 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across South Carolina, but as of the second week of July, that number is 205: a 39.4 percent increase in less than a month.