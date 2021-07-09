Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Patel competes in National Spelling Bee

By Zack Maio
Andalusia Star News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDhilan Patel has had a knack for words since the age of 4. The 11-year-old Straughn Middle School rising sixth-grader has been spelling for the last 6 years. He competed in the Scripps National Spelling Bee this summer and earned 59th place from a total of 209 spellers. Patel was...

andalusiastarnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spelling Bee#Straughn Middle School#Universal Studios#Disney World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
SocietyPosted by
Teen Vogue

Zaila Avant-Garde Becomes Second Black National Spelling Bee Champ

How do you spell success? For Zaila Avant-Garde, the second Black winner in the history of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, success is spelled like murraya because that was the winning word for the ground-breaking 14-year-old from Louisiana, as CNN reported. Along the way to her historic victory, Zaila correctly...
POTUSNew York Post

First lady congratulates National Spelling Bee finalists

Finalists in the Scripps National Spelling Bee got a visit from one of the nation’s most prominent educators: first lady Jill Biden. The first lady met with spellers and their families before the bee Thursday evening and made brief remarks onstage. She planned to stay and watch the competition. “I...
ScienceABC News

National Spelling Bee win could be footnote to hoops career

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The biographical blurbs about competitors in the Scripps National Spelling Bee include a litany of other interests, from sports to musical instruments to science competitions to Indian classical dance. Scripps' motivation for sharing those hobbies and passions is clear: It sends the message that the...
Sportswmar2news

Zaila Avant-garde wins this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee

Zaila Avant-garde is this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee champion. The 8th grader from Louisiana spelled the word murraya correctly to win. According to the Associated Press, Avant-garde, 14, is a basketball prodigy who holds three Guinness World Records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously. When it came down to the...
Kissimmee, FL10NEWS

Most memorable moments of the Scripps National Spelling Bee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Editor's note: The photo on this story is from the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee. The time has come to sit in front of your television screen and eagerly watch intelligent kids spell some of the dictionary's most funky words. The Scripps National Spelling Bee is making...
Louisiana StateKNOE TV8

Louisiana teen is Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion

HARVEY, La. (WAFB) - Zaila Avant-garde from Harvey, Louisiana is the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion and the first Louisiana native to win the event. The 14-year-old correctly spelled the word murraya. She breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first...
SocietyTODAY.com

Meet the first African American winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee

Louisiana teen Zaila Avant-garde joins TODAY to talk about becoming the first African American winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night, attributing her victory to “a lotta, lotta hard work … and also a bit of luck.” Also the holder of three Guinness World Records involving dribbling basketballs, she says her ambitions include playing basketball for Harvard and the WNBA and working at NASA.
NFLABC Action News

Spellers all abuzz for Scripps National Spelling Bee finals

WAXHAW, N.C. — For Sreethan Gajula, playing the clarinet takes practice. It also takes practice to earn a spot as a finalist in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. “It's just really humbling,” he said. “I was ecstatic, along with my family.”. Sreethan is now one of the 11 finalists in...
Educationwina.com

National Spelling Bee stalwarts persevere through 2-year gap

When the Scripps National Spelling Bee was canceled last year because of the pandemic, Avani Joshi didn’t lament her lost year of preparation. She immediately pivoted to studying for competitions in her other favorite discipline: geography. Then, about six months later, the 2020-21 geography bee season was canceled, so she...
959theriver.com

No Spell Check At The National Spelling Bee!! But There Was Some Record Breaking Dribbling!!

So how’s your spelling? I know…What!! Today we have Spell Check on almost everything and I have to say most times it’s a real helpful. But there are those times when you’re trying to make a point or be humorous that it keeps changing your word to something proper. I remember back in grade school when we had spelling tests and studying for this was me and my Mom or Dad going over and over and over the list! Arg!!! Like I said, today we have spell check, but there still is the National Spelling Bee which just happens to have taken place last night. Zaila Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee and made history by becoming the first African American contestant to win in 93 editions of the competition, but that’s not all she does!
Basketballthinktv.org

National Spelling Bee winner is also a basketball prodigy

Zaila Avant-garde made history Thursday as the first African American student to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The word she spelled correctly to win was "Murraya," which is a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees. Her victory during the final round also means she is the first Black champion since Jody-Anne Maxwell in 1998. Lisa Desjardins reports on her life and accomplishments.
Bellbrook, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Bellbrook man sculpts Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy

BELLBROOK — A Bellbrook man sculpted the championship trophy given out to the winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night. Gary Simon sculpted the trophy after it was designed by artists at Rookwood Pottery based in Cincinnati. The custom-designed trophy was first presented to the winner of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy