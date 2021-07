Among the blur of national anthems at this year’s Olympics, spectators in Tokyo and viewers around the world can expect to hear Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1. At the top of the podium, victorious Russian athletes won’t stand under their flag or hear their national anthem — which have been banned from top global sports competitions since Russia was caught in a systematic doping scandal in 2015. They’ve settled for Tchaikovsky.