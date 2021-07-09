New Mexico Public Regulation Commission Clarifies Community Solar Act Process
The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) would like to clarify for those interested in the development of community solar projects in New Mexico that the rules for implementing the state’s community solar program have not yet been established. Currently, the NMPRC is engaged in the Rulemaking process for the Community Solar Act, which was signed into law following the 2021 New Mexico legislative session. Those wishing to develop projects under the Community Solar Act will have established rules to follow on or before April 1, 2022.www.krwg.org
Comments / 0