Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys Gives Away 750 FREE Backpacks Stuffed with School Supplies at The Pit parking lot at The University of New Mexico

Donations needed for this year's "Stuff the Bus" Program. TEXARKANA, Tx- The “Stuff the Bus” Program through United Way of Greater Texarkana has distributed much needed supplies to several students in and around the Texarkana area. For the 2020-2021 school year, the program distributed a record of 1,865 backpacks filled with supplies to area schools, and donated supplies to partnering agencies to give several students an opportunity to have a better school year.This year, the "Stuff the Bus" committee will be asking for monetary donations in lieu of supplies. These donations will be used to purchase supplies and backpacks in bulk to accommodate more students. The 2021-2022 school year will begin this Fall for several school districts, and to culminate with those dates the "Stuff the Bus" Program is already preparing to deliver on time.If you would like to participate in this year's "Stuff the Bus" program, send your donations to:The United Way of Greater Texarkana214 Spruce StreetTexarkana, Texas 75501Please note that your contribution is for Stuff the Bus.