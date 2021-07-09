Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Austin announces grants for inequities, violence prevention

Austin American-Statesman
 7 days ago

The city of Austin’s equity office is accepting applications from the community for two new grant funding opportunities to address inequities and to prevent violence. The Immigrant Integration Grant fund is focused on eliminating structural barriers and improving the quality of life for the city’s immigrant communities. The Equity Mini-Grant Fund seeks to help the city pilot new, community-centered approaches to safety and violence prevention.

www.statesman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Georgetown, TX
Georgetown, TX
Society
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Georgetown, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Scholarships#Central Texas#Birthdays#Georgetown Group#The Georgetown Project#Bridges To Growth#Georgetownproject Org#Latinitas Wwii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

First case of Covid-19 reported at Tokyo Olympic village

Tokyo — A person has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village, organizers said on Saturday, in the first such case that adds to concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy