Austin announces grants for inequities, violence prevention
The city of Austin’s equity office is accepting applications from the community for two new grant funding opportunities to address inequities and to prevent violence. The Immigrant Integration Grant fund is focused on eliminating structural barriers and improving the quality of life for the city’s immigrant communities. The Equity Mini-Grant Fund seeks to help the city pilot new, community-centered approaches to safety and violence prevention.www.statesman.com
Comments / 0