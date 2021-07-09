5 Murals to Visit in Dallas’ Deep Ellum and Their History

Whether you’re looking for some cool Texas artwork or want to find the perfect background for an Instagram photo, the Deep Ellum neighborhood in Dallas is the place to go!. To a visitor, Deep Ellum might just look like a gentrified Austin wannabe, but when you dive into the neighborhood’s rich history, you’ll see it clearly stands on its own. This neighborhood has cultivated creativity since the late 1800s, when it was known for jazz music and visual arts. As one of Dallas’ first commercial districts for African-Americans and European immigrants, it was also one of Dallas’ first desegregated communities.