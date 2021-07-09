DHS officials stress state could see another case spike unless COVID-19 vaccination increases
DHS officials reiterated the importance of vaccination during a Friday briefing, stressing COVID-19 is an “ever-present threat.”. In Wisconsin, cases remain relatively low, with a seven-day average of 91 cases and two deaths per day and 47.9% of residents fully vaccinated. However, the Delta variant has led to rapid rises in positives in other states, including in the Midwest, and with 83 confirmed cases of Delta in the state there remains a risk of quick spread in Wisconsin.lacrossetribune.com
