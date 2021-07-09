Cancel
La Crosse County, WI

DHS officials stress state could see another case spike unless COVID-19 vaccination increases

By Emily Pyrek
La Crosse Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDHS officials reiterated the importance of vaccination during a Friday briefing, stressing COVID-19 is an “ever-present threat.”. In Wisconsin, cases remain relatively low, with a seven-day average of 91 cases and two deaths per day and 47.9% of residents fully vaccinated. However, the Delta variant has led to rapid rises in positives in other states, including in the Midwest, and with 83 confirmed cases of Delta in the state there remains a risk of quick spread in Wisconsin.

