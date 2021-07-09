Toppers Pizza Releases Plant-Based Menu - The innovative options come as the fan-favorite pizza brand kicks off a new partnership with Beyond Meat® and CAULIPOWER.

Texarkana has got another Pizza buffet restaurant and it's located out in the Liberty Eylau district of the city. Pizza on Main at 4707 South Lake Drive is now open for business. Pizza on Main will be offering a variety of items such as pizza, subs, salad, wings, and pasta. The new family-owned restaurant will be serving up some of the freshest pizza around town. They also feature a Kid's night every Wednesday night where kids from 5-11 can eat for just $1.99, limited to 2 per adult. They also have a delicious salad bar serving up some of the freshest vegetables and ingredients.