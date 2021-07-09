Cancel
Toppers Pizza Releases Plant-Based Menu - The innovative options come as the fan-favorite pizza brand kicks off a new partnership with Beyond Meat® and CAULIPOWER.

SFGate
 7 days ago

WHITEWATER, Wis. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Toppers Pizza, the ever-evolving pizza delivery brand, has rolled out an innovative plant-based menu that capitalizes on its new partnerships with plant-based product companies Beyond Meat®, a leader in plant-based meat, and CAULIPOWER. From vegan to gluten-free to plant-based meat, Toppers’ new crust and...

