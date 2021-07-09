Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Cheruiyot puts Olympic disappointment aside to clinch Diamond League win

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJcmS_0asPFLqk00
Athletics - Diamond League - Monaco - Stade Louis II, Monaco - July 9, 2021 Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot celebrates winning the men's 1500m REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

July 9 (Reuters) - Reigning world champion Timothy Cheruiyot got sweet redemption after coming up short at Kenya's Olympic team trials last month, winning the men's 1,500m in a world-leading 3 minutes and 28.28 seconds at Friday's Diamond League meet in Monaco.

The 25-year-old finished fourth at the Kenyan trials and told reporters his poor performance came after a family tragedy.

"I missed competition a lot after spending a lot of time in Kenya where I had a few issues like my hamstring injury and after also losing a relative in my family on the day of the Kenyan trials explaining why I missed out on making the team," said Cheruiyot.

"I am therefore happy I am back again after all this."

His was one of handful of world-leading times put up in a blockbuster meet, with 2012 Olympic silver medallist Nijel Amos winning the men's 800m in 1:42.91, Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma clinching the men's 3,000m steeplechase in 8:07.75 and Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon clinching the women's 1,500m in 3:51.07.

The 27-year-old Kipyegon, who returned to competition in 2019 after taking two years off for the birth of her daughter, defeated 2019 world champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands by more than two-and-a-half seconds.

"I knew Sifan was going for a fast race and my goal was to run a fast race here," the Kenyan said.

"I came back after giving birth and I feel like a role model for the young mothers out there and the young athletes. I hope to show them that when you go for maternity leave, this does not mean the end of your career. You can come back strong and win races."

In the men's 100m, American Ronnie Baker upset a stacked field to clinch his second back-to-back Diamond League win in 9.91 seconds, with his compatriot Trayvon Bromell finishing a disappointing fifth in 10.01, after winning the U.S. Olympic trials last month.

"Overall this year is probably the most technically sound I have been," said Baker, 27, who finished second at the U.S. team trials to clinch a spot in the Olympics for the first time in his career. "I feel confident going into Tokyo. I felt confident before I won this race."

Karsten Warholm followed up his world record performance eight days ago with another Diamond League win, clinching the men's 400m hurdles in a meet record 47.08 seconds.

The Norwegian broke Kevin Young's 29-year-old hurdles record in a blazing 46.70secs in Oslo last week, cementing his status as one of the favourites at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. read more

"For me it is about being consistent. It was also a bit of an untidy race at the end that is something I need to learn to improve," said the 25-year-old reigning world champion, who will return home for a training week before a pre-camp in Japan.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karsten Warholm
Person
Nijel Amos
Person
Trayvon Bromell
Person
Timothy Cheruiyot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenyan#American#U S Olympic#Another Diamond League#Norwegian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldNBC Sports

Timothy Cheruiyot, world 1500m champion, a late add to Kenya Olympic team

Timothy Cheruiyot, the reigning world 1500m champion who was fourth at Kenya’s Olympic Trials, was a late add to the Tokyo Olympic roster, replacing another runner. Kamar Etyang, an 18-year-old who was second at last month’s Trials, was taken off the team because he doesn’t have the minimum number of out-of-competition drug tests for a Kenyan athlete, a Kenya Olympic Committee spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.
SportsSporting News

Cambage Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics Following Multiple Allegations

Opals star Liz Cambage has withdrawn from next week's Tokyo 2020 Games following reports of a breach of the team's COVID-19 bubble. It's understood Cambage engaged in a verbal and physical exchange during a behind-closed-doors scrimmage match against Nigeria in Las Vegas, where the Australian women's team are based ahead of their quest for gold in Tokyo.
Worldtucsonpost.com

?Diamond of Kimberley? skates straight to the Olympics

Boipelo Awuah will in all likelihood be the youngest member of Team SA heading to the Olympic Games, which start in Tokyo, Japan, in a fortnight. In a matter of months, the 15-year-old has gone from being a local hero to skateboarding in her first international competition, to meeting her idols on the global stage.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Italy, Germany and Slovenia clinch Olympic berths

BELGRADE, July 4 (Reuters) - Italy, Slovenia and Germany took three of the last four available spots in the men's Olympic basketball tournament at the July 23-August 8 games in Tokyo after winning their respective qualifying events on Sunday. The Italians stunned 2016 silver medallists Serbia 102-95, European champions Slovenia...
SportsPosted by
defpen

Stockholm Diamond League, Femke Bol sets League Record

With most countries already holding their national meets and Olympic Trials, there are still athletes out there not heading to Tokyo that needs to keep their season going and try to make some money doing it. For those headed to the Olympics, some are still looking for tuneup races, and to keep their legs fresh against elite competition, the Diamond League is the perfect place to do that. The Stockholm Diamond League meet was great as it usually is, and there were some great times and marks made including a Diamond League Record.
Sportsteamusa.org

Ronnie Baker Continues To Gear Up for Tokyo, Wins 100 Meters At Diamond League

Ronnie Baker celebrates victory at the Muller Anniversary Games on July 21, 2018 in London. Ronnie Baker wants to become the fastest man in the world in Tokyo this summer. On Sunday, he was certainly that at the Diamond League stop in Stockholm, Sweden. Baker, who recently qualified for his first Olympics, won the men’s 100-meter final with a time of 10.03 seconds. He outsprinted Lamont Marcel Jacobs of Italy, who finished in 10.05 in one of the final tests before the Games.
Swimming & Surfing104.1 WIKY

Olympics-Swimming-Peaty aims for another dominant display in Tokyo

LONDON (Reuters) – Adam Peaty can make history in Tokyo as the first Briton to defend an Olympic swimming title but he wants to do more than just win. The 26-year-old has been so dominant in the 100m breaststroke that until April 30, when Arno Kamminga set a Dutch record of 57.90 seconds, the top 20 fastest swims ever in the distance had his name on them.
WorldBBC

Laura Muir sets new Scottish 800m record with Diamond League win

Laura Muir set a new Scottish 800m record with victory at the Monaco Diamond League meet on Friday. The 28-year-old ran a time of one minute, 56.73 seconds to better Lynsey Sharp's 2016 benchmark by 0.04 seconds. She now holds the Scottish records in the 800m, 1000m, 1500m and mile,...
Sports101.9 KELO-FM

Athletics-Tokyo favourite Bromell cruises to Diamond League win

GATESHEAD, England (Reuters) – Trayvon Bromell underlined his position as the favourite for the Olympic Games 100 metres when he delivered a dominant gun to tape performance to win in 9.98 seconds at the final Diamond League meeting before Tokyo on Tuesday. Bromell, winner of the U.S. trials and the...
SportsKARK

Sandi Morris wins Diamond League pole vault in Gateshead

GATESHEAD, England – In the final Diamond League meeting prior to the Tokyo Olympics, Arkansas alum Sandi Morris cleared 15 feet, 7 ¼ inches (4.76) to win the pole vault competition at the British Grand Prix on Tuesday. Another pair of Razorback alums finished second in hurdle races with Omar McLeod posting a time of 13.42 in the 110m hurdles while Payton Chadwick clocked 12.75 in the 100m hurdles.
Sportsfroggyweb.com

Athletics-No fans will hit jumpers hard in Tokyo, says Rutherford

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s former Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford says the absence of crowd atmosphere at the Tokyo Games will have an adverse effect on some athletes but he still expects some mind-blowing action over the 17 days of competition. The troubled Tokyo Games begin on July 23...
Sportschatsports.com

Is the Olympic men’s 100m up for grabs? Diamond League preview, TV schedule

Up until last week, Trayvon Bromell looked like nearly as big of an Olympic 100m favorite as Usain Bolt at recent Games. But between two meets, the picture became less clear. First, South African Akani Simbine clocked an African record 9.84 seconds last Tuesday in Hungary to rank second in the world this year behind Bromell, who ran 9.77 and 9.80 in June.
SportsTexarkana Gazette

Olympic athletes to put on own medals

TOKYO — Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will put their medals around their own necks to protect against spreading the coronavirus. The "very significant change" to traditional medal ceremonies in the 339 events was revealed Wednesday by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach. "They will be presented to the athlete...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

2 runners dropped from Kenya Olympic team over doping tests

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya was forced to drop two runners from its Olympic team just over a week before the Tokyo Games because they haven’t taken the required number of out-of-competition doping tests, an official said on Thursday. That has given 1,500-meter world champion Timothy Cheruiyot a last-minute place...
Sportsflowrestling.org

Cadet Worlds = NCAA Champs And Olympians

The 2021 Cadet World Championships will go down in Budapest, Hungary July 19-25. Team USA has sent a team to Cadet Worlds every year since 2011. In this article, we’ll take a look back at Cadet Worlds since 2011 to see USA’s best performances. We’ll also explore how the best countries fared at Cadet Worlds during this time and highlight this year’s Tokyo Olympians performances.
Cyclingwsau.com

Cycling-Pogacar wins Tour de France stage 18, extends overall lead

LUZ ARDIDEN, France (Reuters) -Tadej Pogacar edged closer to retaining his Tour de France title as he claimed another landmark victory in the 18th stage, a 129.7-km mountain ride from Pau to Luz Ardiden on Thursday. The Slovenian’s brutal acceleration 500 metres from the line, at top of Luz Ardiden,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy