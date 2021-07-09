Out Now: Stefano Pain & Andrea Serratore, "Hallelujah" (Maro Music & Skytech Remix) (Ego Italy)
NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. “Hallelujah" is the new single by DJ/producer, Stefano Pain, who began his DJ career at age 15 playing in top nightclubs around the world. Supported by DJs such as David Guetta, Bob Sinclar, Swedish House Mafia, Hardwell and many others, Pain's productions have reached the international sales charts several times. “Hallelujah,” produced in collaboration with Andrea Serratore, was remixed by MARO Music & Skytech, the remixing duo of the Platinum-certified hit song by Sanah, "Invisible Dress," released earlier this year.www.sfgate.com
