Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Groom your way to the top with the 'Most Talented Beard in America' contest

MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Got a beard, got a talent? The millions of men who raised their hand are in luck. Last year, men’s grooming company Wahl launched the first-ever ‘Most Talented Beard in America’ contest, where hairy-faced men from across the country filmed themselves showcasing their best talents and brush. The top three contenders walked away with the following prizes:

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beard#America#Martial Arts#Groom#Bpt#Instagram#Wahlusa Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Facebook
Related
Colorado State50plusmarketplacenews.com

Become a Contestant in the Ms. Colorado Senior America Pageant

Time to come out and Sparkle! If you are 60 years of age or older and you feel you need a new lease on life or a new commitment, and want to be a part of something wonderful, become a contestant in the Ms. Colorado Senior America Pageant to be held October 23, 2021, at the Parker PACE Theater.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa comedian will compete on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Tampa comedian Cam Bertrand announced on Facebook that his audition for the NBC show America’s Got Talent will air on July 6. Well.. If you’ve been watching @agt this season, you may have already seen my goofy face a couple times now lol.. but I’m excited to finally be able to announce that my audition for ‘America’s Got Talent’ will be airing this Tuesday night at 8pm ET! 🎉🎉🎉
TV & Videosfangirlish.com

This ‘Americas Got Talent’ Audition Will Move You To Tears

Not going to lie, it’s not often that something makes me cry so hard, feel inspired, and want to hug someone all at the same time. Matt Mauser‘s audition for America’s Got Talent did just that. Matt lost his wife, Christina, in the same helicopter crash that took the life...
Wisconsin State101 WIXX

Wisconsin Singer Advances On “America’s Got Talent”

Singer-songwriter Madilyn Bailey from growing up in Boyceville, Wisconsin which is about 38 miles northwest of Eau Claire took the stage at America’s Got Talent and killed it. Her song is an original, based on hurtful comments off of her YouTube video’s that she produces. The judges loved her.
Waterloo, IAnorthscottpress.com

Capture the Heart of America photo contest

WATERLOO — Entries are now being accepted into the 2021 Capture the Heart of America photo contest. From day-to-day life on the family farm to the ever-changing industry, agriculture has proven …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
RelationshipsSheKnows

Eric Catches Quinn and Carter Together While Thomas Puts The Moves On An Unsuspecting Hope

At the cottage, Brooke asks if Hope got any sleep. Hope admits she’s worried, but more about the kids than herself. Thomas, she adds, has been a big help where the kids are concerned… which of course, raises red flags for Brooke. Sure, Liam asked Thomas to be there for Hope but is having Thomas around really the best idea, she asks? “I just don’t want Thomas to misread the situation,” Brooke says. Unable to see the forest for the trees, Hope says she has to focus on Liam and getting him out of jail. “I know that things look bleak and it’s hard to keep the faith,” cheerleads Brooke, “but you have to. You and Liam have gone through things similar,” she says… apparently comparing Liam’s waffling ways to him plowing down a human being. (Accidentally, of course!) Hope rants about Bill and how he’s responsible for what’s happening, but reels herself back in to say that what’s important is her love for Liam and the fact that it’s stronger than anything.
Musicinews.co.uk

Kali Uchis: ‘Like anyone who expresses themselves, I’m a vessel of God’

Kali Uchis’s bilingual pop gem “telepatía” has become a huge hit this year – first on TikTok, then in the charts from Argentina to Australia – because it captures a universal mood. Sung by the 26-year-old Grammy winner in English and Spanish, it is a richly emotional slow jam about connecting with a loved one “spiritually” when you can’t be with them physically – something millions have been experiencing because of Covid-19.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine My Crown

Danileigh Announces Her Pregnancy

There has been speculation for months that Danileigh is pregnant — but until today, the singer has kept “mom.”. On Friday, she officially announced that she is pregnant, sharing stunning pics from a waterfall maternity shoot. “As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus 🤍”she captioned the post.
CelebritiesFox News

'Bad Girls Club star Whitney Collings' cause of death revealed

The cause of death of Whitney Collings, who appeared in Season 3 of "Bad Girls Club," has been released. Collings, who died in December 2020 at age 33, died of acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine, alcohol and clonazepam, according to TMZ. The manner of death was...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Dimitri Snowden Erases Life With Ashley

Dimitri Snowden has officially erased his life with “wife” Ashley. The Seeking Sister Wife cast member completely deleted all his posts from his Instagram account. This occurred mere hours after Ashley took to the same social media forum to announce she is single. Rumors have been swirling for some time now that the couple had split. Additionally, it had been alleged Dimitri was both homeless and broke. A lot has transpired over the past few months between the couple. It is no wonder they crashed and burned.
Natchitoches, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Whataburger Responds to Video

The Natchitoches Whataburger has responded to the video of an incident that took place at the Natchitoches location. Below is a statement from the franchisee:. “After viewing the Facebook video of an incident that took place at our Natchitoches restaurant, we’re disheartened and disappointed by the actions of those involved. We’re in the process of gathering all the details about what happened as we determine the best course of action.” – G.V.C.S., Inc.

Comments / 0

Community Policy