Plastic or Paper? Cotton May Be the Future of Grocery Bags

Reusable bottles are better than single use plastic for a plethora of reasons: They don’t end up in the trash after you guzzle them, they often hold more water than a standard bottle that you’d grab at a convenience store, they save you money in a very short amount of time of using them, and many of them are beautiful (as you’ll see below) thus making them a great accessory. Having a full bottle on you at all times is also a great reminder to keep sipping to make sure you get your recommended 64 ounces every day. We looked...