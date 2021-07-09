Altec Hosts July Advanced Admin Training and New Workflow Class to Help Customers Maximize Their DocLink Solutions for a New Hybrid Workforce

InVeris Training Solutions, the leading provider of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training systems and services for domestic and international military and law enforcement, has successfully passed on-site acceptance testing for 14 Mobile Weapon Training Simulation Systems (MWTSS) and an additional 73 EF88 weapon simulators for the Australian Defence Force (ADF). The MWTSS has the same capability as the fixed WTSS, but in a single (4.2m x 2.4m) screen mobile configuration that will be deployed to remote locations around Australia, overseas and on Royal Australian Navy (RAN) fleet units. An additional four MWTSS have been ordered and the currently fielded trial system will be refurbished to the current build standard then returned for use, providing an initial tranche of 19 systems.